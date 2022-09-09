George Kittle Reveals How He's Feeling Before Season Opener vs. Bears

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 31: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after a reception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 28-25. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn't practiced this week due to a groin injury. And yet, he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Kittle spoke to reporters in the 49ers' locker room on Friday. He revealed that he's feeling "significantly better" than he did earlier in the week.

Kittle also said that he'll do "everything he can" to play this weekend against the Bears.

As of now, Little is listed as questionable for Week 1.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Kittle's injury while on KNBR Radio this Friday morning. He wasn't able to provide much clarity on the situation.

“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Webzone. “I’m really hoping it will be all right. I’m trying to think positively on it. He didn’t end up getting to go yesterday . . . but they’ll hit him hard [today]. They’ll do it all morning, and hopefully, he’ll be able to get out there and do some red zone work today.”

Of course, the 49ers would love to have Kittle at their disposal for Sunday's game. The All-Pro tight end is one of the best playmakers in the league.

At the end of the day though, the 49ers need to be cautious with Kittle. The last thing they want is for him to reaggravate his groin injury.