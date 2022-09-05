George Kittle Reveals Prediction For Defensive Player Of The Year

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 12: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

George Kittle is expecting a massive 2022 season from teammate Nick Bosa.

During an appearance on "The Richard Sherman Podcast," Kittle predicted that Bosa will not only win Defensive Player of the Year, but get involved in the MVP race.

“I’ll also say this, Sherm: I think Nick Bosa is, I want to say probably going to be Defensive Player of the Year, I think he’s going to have a shot at being an MVP as long as people give him the flowers,” Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When he’s out there and he sets a new sack record and stuff, that man -- I know he’s going to get double teams every single play, but he’s so good.”

Bosa was AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made his second Pro Bowl in 2021, even though he suffered a torn ACL early in the 2020 season. Him winning Defensive Player of the Year doesn't seem that crazy.

Now, if Bosa challenged for the MVP, that would be somewhat of a shock. Only two defensive players have ever won the award--Alan Page in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor in 1986.

J.J. Watt did finish second in the voting in 2014, and linebackers such as Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher and James Harrison have placed in the top five over the years, but it is largely a quarterback award.