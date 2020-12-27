George Kittle Says He’s Happy Beating Cardinals Helps The Bears

George Kittle returned to the field on Saturday afternoon and looked as elite as ever in the 49ers win.

San Francisco downed Arizona 20-12 behind a strong defensive effort, as C.J. Beathard led the offense into battle. Kittle finished the game with four catches for 92 yards in his first game back from injury. The star tight end fractured his foot in Week 8 against the Seahawks and had been on the Injured Reserve since.

With the win, the 49ers improved to 6-9 in what’s been a frustrating 2020 campaign. However, the victory changed the playoff picture in the NFC.

The Cardinals dropped to 8-7 with the loss, now just a half game up on the Chicago Bears. If the Bears win both of their last two game against the Jaguars and Packers, then they’ll slip into the final NFC playoff spot. Essentially, Chicago controls it’s own destiny.

Reporters asked Kittle what he thought of the playoff-shifting 49ers win on Saturday and the San Francisco tight end didn’t hold back his feelings with his answer.

“I will say this: I grew up a Bears fan and the fact we helped the Bears makes me happy. Da Bears!” he said, courtesy of 49ers reporter Cam Inman.

#49ers George Kittle on how beating Arizona means Chicago can claim No. 3 wild card by winning out:

"I will say this: I grew up a #Bears fan and the fact we helped the Bears makes me happy. Da Bears!" — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 27, 2020

Cardinals fans can’t be happy with Kittle’s comments. But Arizona certainly didn’t play well enough to win.

Kyler Murray was under fire all afternoon long, as he ended the day with one of his worst performances of the year. The young Cardinals quarterback threw for just 245 yards and an interception, while scampering for 75 additional yards on the ground. He looked uncomfortable for most of the day which didn’t bode well for Arizona.

Behind a revamped Mitch-Trubisky-led offense, the Bears should be in good shape come Sunday. A win over the Jaguars puts Chicago firmly in the driver’s seat for a trip to the playoffs.

Best of all?

George Kittle will probably be on his couch cheering for the Bears to get the job done.