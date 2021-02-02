George Kittle Sends Clear Message About Jimmy Garoppolo

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers, but make no mistake, George Kittle still has faith in his quarterback.

Garoppolo only played in six games this past season due to an ankle injury. With nearly all of the guaranteed money for his contract off the books, San Francisco can move off from him without taking on a major dead cap hit.

While the 49ers are rumored to have interest in a handful of quarterbacks this offseason, it’s very possible they go into the 2021 season with Garoppolo as the starter. That wouldn’t be an issue for Kittle, who explained why on Tuesday morning.

“I still believe in Jimmy G. I think he’s an incredible quarterback,” Kittle said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I think he can lead us to another Super Bowl. I think we can win a Super Bowl with him.”

Kittle then jokingly said “I feel like I’ve answered this question about 200 times now since I last talked to you guys.”

Garoppolo and Kittle have a great friendship off the field, which most likely plays a factor in why he feels this way about the 49ers’ quarterback.

Now it’s true that San Francisco did make the Super Bowl in its only full season of Garoppolo at quarterback, but he is limited in terms of what he can do in the passing game. Let’s also not forget that San Francisco was in the sweepstakes for Matthew Stafford before he was shipped off to Los Angeles.

The 49ers will most likely remain in the market for a new quarterback if an upgrade is available.