George Kittle Addresses Speculation About The Quarterback Position

George Kittle takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Before the San Francisco 49ers sent a slew of draft picks to Miami to move up to No. 3 and presumably target a quarterback, tight end George Kittle weighed in on the team’s potential plans.

On a recent episode of “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,” recorded before the Niners’ blockbuster trade on Friday, Kittle was asked for his reaction if the team were to select a signal caller early in next month’s draft.

The star pass catcher expressed his trust in head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch–but also made it clear he wants to continue working with Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I trust in Kyle and John,” Kittle said. “They’re trying to do whatever they can to make the team better, so whether that’s competition, it is what it is. I don’t really have a say in it. I’m just gonna show up. I’m gonna try to do my job to the best of my ability and support whoever’s on my team.

“I get it, it’s a competitive sport and you’re competing for jobs every single day. You know, I want Jimmy G to be my quarterback. That’s what camp and OTAs and competition’s for. Whatever they do, I can’t wait to see what the team looks like in a couple weeks.”

Like everyone else, Kittle was surprised to hear about his team’s trade last week. The transaction virtually assures that San Francisco will be bringing in a new quarterback for Kittle to work with this offseason.

The only question is will that rookie be the team’s starter in 2021, or will the Niners hold on to Garoppolo and keep him as QB1.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.