George Kittle Addresses Speculation About The Quarterback Position

Before the San Francisco 49ers sent a slew of draft picks to Miami to move up to No. 3 and presumably target a quarterback, tight end George Kittle weighed in on the team’s potential plans.

On a recent episode of “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,” recorded before the Niners’ blockbuster trade on Friday, Kittle was asked for his reaction if the team were to select a signal caller early in next month’s draft.

The star pass catcher expressed his trust in head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch–but also made it clear he wants to continue working with Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I trust in Kyle and John,” Kittle said. “They’re trying to do whatever they can to make the team better, so whether that’s competition, it is what it is. I don’t really have a say in it. I’m just gonna show up. I’m gonna try to do my job to the best of my ability and support whoever’s on my team.

“I get it, it’s a competitive sport and you’re competing for jobs every single day. You know, I want Jimmy G to be my quarterback. That’s what camp and OTAs and competition’s for. Whatever they do, I can’t wait to see what the team looks like in a couple weeks.”

“I want Jimmy G to be my quarterback.” Back before the 49ers traded up, George Kittle and I talked about the future on 10 QUESTIONS Full ep drops Wednesday. Follow here: https://t.co/r6eIYl4qzW pic.twitter.com/zp9Fnn1jQ7 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 29, 2021

Like everyone else, Kittle was surprised to hear about his team’s trade last week. The transaction virtually assures that San Francisco will be bringing in a new quarterback for Kittle to work with this offseason.

The only question is will that rookie be the team’s starter in 2021, or will the Niners hold on to Garoppolo and keep him as QB1.