George Kittle’s Message For The Jimmy Garoppolo Critics

Jimmy Garoppolo just can’t seem to escape his critics these days. But 49ers star tight end George Kittle isn’t afraid to defend his quarterback.

Kittle joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday to talk some football. Smith made the argument that it’s a bad sign Garoppolo’s not the first player he thinks of when he thinks about the 49ers. But Kittle wasn’t afraid to fire back:

“How is that his fault? It’s not his fault he’s on a really good team with good football players and a great head coach,” Kittle said on First Take. “He got us to the Super Bowl, so that’s what I’m saying. It’s not his fault he has Nick Bosa, he has five first-round D-linemen, he has Richard Sherman in the secondary. That’s not his fault. He goes out there and he performs week in, week out.”

Kittle came prepared with the stats to defend his quarterback as well. Check out his whole defense of Garoppolo in the video below:

George Kittle is all of us defending Jimmy G #49ers #49wz pic.twitter.com/A5zcTEGdZg — Matt Barr (@MattBarr_) March 31, 2020

Many were under the impression the Niners would try and sign another quarterback this off-season, perhaps even Tom Brady.

But after declining to do so, it’s become clear Kyle Shanahan is sticking with Garoppolo.

After losing the 2020 Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion, Garoppolo and the Niners are looking to bounce back this upcoming season.