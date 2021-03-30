Here’s Who’s Attending Justin Fields’ Pro Day Today

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has an opportunity to boost his NFL Draft stock on Tuesday. Plenty of NFL teams will be in attendance to watch the dual-threat star go through various throwing drills at his pro day.

Current NFL Draft projections have Fields going anywhere from third overall to as low as the 12-15 range. The San Francisco 49ers – who traded with the Miami Dolphins to obtain the No. 3 overall pick – are the obvious fit. Interestingly enough, Niners GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan won’t be in attendance this afternoon.

San Francisco is sending assistant GM Adam Peters, college scouting director Ethan Waugh and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello. The Niners will be joined by representatives from the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

Here’s the latest on which representatives from which teams will be attending Fields’ pro day:

Also in C'bus … • Lions exec Chris Spielman, TEs coach Ben Johnson. • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, HC Matt Rhule, director of player personnel Pat Stewart. • Broncos GM George Paton, QBs coach Mike Shula. • Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson. • Patriots exec Eliot Wolf. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 30, 2021

With the latest mock drafts suggesting Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will be the top two picks, all eyes are on pick No. 3, held by the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan wants a quarterback, and there’s three obvious options: Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. The 49ers probably didn’t have to trade all the way up to three to draft Jones, who’s more in the 8-12 pick range. That means San Francisco is probably targeting Fields or Lance.

The Niners may be attending Jones’ pro day this afternoon, but it could be a smokescreen. Shanahan has been in contact with Fields’ agent about setting up another pro day.

Tune into NFL Network to catch coverage of Fields’ pro day this afternoon.