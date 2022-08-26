Ian Rapoport: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Partner "Does Not Exist"

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

When the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run came to an end in late January, the belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo would get traded during the offseason. Well, he's still on their roster heading into the final weekend of August.

With final rosters due by Aug. 30, the 49ers will have to make an important decision on Garoppolo. Judging by the latest report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it doesn't sound like trading the veteran quarterback is an option.

Rapoport said there's no trade partner for Garoppolo at the moment.

"Obviously, he is not their future quarterback. They've made it abundantly clear it is going to be Trey Lance," Rapoport said. "Are the 49ers going to be able to trade him and his $20-plus million salary? My understanding is a trade partner, absent of some quarterback injury, does not exist."

Rapoport added that San Francisco's options are to either cut Garoppolo or "somehow, someway" keep him on the roster.

During the 2021 season, Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The 49ers have enjoyed a lot of team success with Garoppolo at quarterback. However, the upside of Trey Lance is too great to ignore.

One way or another, the Jimmy Garoppolo saga will come to an end next week.