Injury Update For 49ers RB Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers are handling their business against the Green Bay Packers with little difficulty in the NFC Championship Game. But hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the NFC West champs. The injury that RB Tevin Coleman suffered early in the game indicates that the running game could slow.

According to 49ers reporter Cam Inman, Coleman was injured on a run inside the 10-yard line. Inman speculated that it could be an elbow injury – similar to one that hindered him last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coleman needed to be taken off the field on a cart. He had plenty of support from the Levi’s Stadium crowd though. The crowd could be heard chanting his name as he left the field.

#49ers Tevin Coleman injured on run inside 10, looks like elbow injury. He also had elbow issue last game. — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 20, 2020

The 49ers have since released a statement announcing that he had a shoulder injury. He is questionable to return.

#49ers injury report: Tevin Coleman (shoulder) is questionable to return. #GBvsSF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

Coleman is in his first year with the 49ers after spending the previous four with the Atlanta Falcons. He quickly became a part of a three-headed monster in the 49ers backfield along with Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida.

The former Indiana star finished the regular season with 544 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 11 starts.

The NFC Championship Game is being played on FOX. San Francisco leads Green Bay 17-0.