Injury Update For 49ers Running Back Raheem Mostert

No NFL team has been hit harder with injuries this season than the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners’ injury woes continued Tuesday afternoon.

Star running back Raheem Mostert has suffered yet another injury. The breakout star is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and it might be bad enough to keep him out for the rest of the season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon Mostert’s season is “likely over.” This could wind up being a good thing for the 49ers in the long run.

San Francisco is out of the playoff mix, and there’s no point in playing star players down the stretch of the regular season. Instead, the 49ers can rest key players and look ahead to the 2021 season when they should be a favorite to win the NFC, as long as they stay healthy.

#49ers RB Raheem Mostert’s season is likely over after suffering another high-ankle sprain on his previously injured ankle, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2020

The 49ers’ injury list this season is absurd. Star defensive end Nick Bosa went down in Week 2 which seemed to start a domino effect.

Raheem Mostert, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel are just a few of the offensive Niners to have suffered injuries this season. Star cornerback Richard Sherman missed many games this season as well.

Looking ahead to 2021, a healthy 49ers team is one of the best in the NFL. But Kyle Shanahan still has to make a decision regarding the team’s quarterback future.

Garoppolo has shown flashes of brilliance, but it’s often overshadowed by inconsistencies. The 49ers should have an opportunity to select a quality quarterback in the draft or trade for a seasoned veteran ahead of the 2021 season if the organization chooses to move on from its current starter.

As for Mostert, it looks like his season has come to an end with just two weeks left in the regular season.