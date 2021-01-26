Injury Update For San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens

Injuries derailed the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback room in 2020. The main headline was Jimmy Garoppolo’s ankle injury, but backup quarterback Nick Mullens also went down toward the end of the season.

Mullens suffered an elbow injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. At first, the franchise thought he might need Tommy John surgery to repair the damage. It turns out the extent of his injury wasn’t that severe, but it still required surgery.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery in late December. The expectation is that his elbow will be fully recovered for the start of training camp.

#49ers QB Nick Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery in late December, according to a source. Per the source, the damage was not as extensive as initially feared and did not require Tommy John surgery. Mullens is expected to be 100% recovered for the start of training camp. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2021

Mullens is set to be a free agent this offseason. It’s unclear if the 49ers will sign him to a new deal.

Due to Garoppolo’s absence, Mullens had to start for most of the 2020 season. He finished the year with 2,437 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The 49ers could look to make a major upgrade at quarterback this offseason, whether via the draft or free agency. It’s also possible they’re in the market for Matthew Stafford, who is expected to be traded in the coming months.

Mullens isn’t really starter material at this moment, but he’s a serviceable backup who knows Kyle Shanahan’s system fairly well. We’ll find out in March if the front office wants to bring him back.