Injury Update For San Francisco 49ers Star Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa takes the field for the San Francisco 49ers.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Even if the 49ers hold on to win today’s game against the lowly Jets, the win could feel extremely bittersweet after what just happened to Nick Bosa.

In the first quarter, Bosa attempted a pass rush but got held up at the line by a Jets blocker. But his knee buckled while trying to get past his man, and he went down on all fours after the play. He immediately grabbed it as he went down.

It wasn’t long before the 49ers medical staff called for a cart. With his hand over his face to hide the frustration, Bosa was removed from the game.

Things only got worse for the 49ers unfortunately. Later in that same drive, starting defensive end Solomon Thomas went down with an injury of his own. He also had to be carted off.

Injuries have been the story of the Jets-49ers game, even before it kicked off.

Top offensive playmakers on both sides were ruled out last week. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Le’Veon Bell, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims were ruled out days ago.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they look well on their way to getting their first win of the season. But if it comes at the cost of Bosa or Thomas, it will be of little solace to 49ers fans.

The game is being played on FOX. San Francisco leads New York 7-3 in the first quarter.

UPDATE: Nick Bosa has been ruled OUT.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.