Even if the 49ers hold on to win today’s game against the lowly Jets, the win could feel extremely bittersweet after what just happened to Nick Bosa.

In the first quarter, Bosa attempted a pass rush but got held up at the line by a Jets blocker. But his knee buckled while trying to get past his man, and he went down on all fours after the play. He immediately grabbed it as he went down.

It wasn’t long before the 49ers medical staff called for a cart. With his hand over his face to hide the frustration, Bosa was removed from the game.

Things only got worse for the 49ers unfortunately. Later in that same drive, starting defensive end Solomon Thomas went down with an injury of his own. He also had to be carted off.

The cart is coming out for #49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa, who went down with a lower leg injury. He immediately grabbed his knee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Injuries have been the story of the Jets-49ers game, even before it kicked off.

Top offensive playmakers on both sides were ruled out last week. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Le’Veon Bell, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims were ruled out days ago.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they look well on their way to getting their first win of the season. But if it comes at the cost of Bosa or Thomas, it will be of little solace to 49ers fans.

The game is being played on FOX. San Francisco leads New York 7-3 in the first quarter.

UPDATE: Nick Bosa has been ruled OUT.

49ers Injury Update – #97 Bosa knee out – #94 Thomas knee out — Bob Lange (@49ersPR) September 20, 2020