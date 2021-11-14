Jay Gruden Has Telling Admission On Kirk Cousins Trade

Back when Kirk Cousins played for Washington, there were frequent trade rumors involving the former fourth-round pick, mainly because Washington never signed him to a long-term contract.

Back in 2017, the San Francisco 49ers were reportedly considering acquiring Cousins and reuniting him with Kyle Shanahan, his offensive coordinator for two seasons in Washington. No trade ever materialized, but Jay Gruden, Cousins’ head coach at the time, claims there was definite interest on the 49ers’ part.

During an appearance on “The Kevin Sheehan Show,” Gruden claimed that he thinks Washington could have gotten a massive package from San Francisco for Cousins: two first round picks, and possibly multiple second-rounders as well.

According to Gruden, the reason no deal ever took place is because then-GM Bruce Allen and owner Dan Snyder didn’t want to trade with Shanahan.

Gruden: “Obviously dealing with the Shanahans was something that they did not want to do. I don’t think that they could stomach having Kirk Cousins be successful for Kyle Shanahan… and I think there was still some hope that we could re-sign him.” Kirk talk around 49:00 mark. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) November 14, 2021

This seems like an absurd price to pay for Cousins, so take into account that this is only coming from one person. Still, Gruden would have been privy to conversations about the trade market as he was the head coach in Ashburn at the time.

Instead of giving up that haul for Cousins, the 49ers traded a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco made the Super Bowl in 2019, the one time Garoppolo started all 16 regular season games for the team, but otherwise has not had much success.

Also, Washington did not wind up re-signing Cousins. Instead, he signed a fully-guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.