Jemele Hill Reacts To Dez Bryant’s Message For Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been focusing on his various social justice and personal endeavors over the past few years, but recently found himself in Dez Bryant’s crosshairs. And after hearing Bryant drag Kaepernick, Jemele Hill decided to weigh in.

Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE show, Bryant admonished Kaepernick for “not being there” for some unspecified individuals. He further criticized Kaepernick for not making a call to action when he began protesting during NFL games.

Hill didn’t take kindly to what Bryant said about Kaepernick. The former ESPN personality took to Twitter on Monday and said that Bryant was “uninformed” before listing off some of Kaepernick’s social justice efforts.

“With all due respect @DezBryant, this is uninformed. Colin Kaepernick has created a publishing company, a SPAC that’s raising $300M for social justice initiatives, a production company, etc. On top of founding the Know Your Rights Camp. I don’t get the point of dragging his name.”

Colin Kaepernick is in his mid-30s and has not played an NFL down since 2016. Outside of a few attempts at a comeback, he’s mostly left professional football behind.

Kaepernick found a lot of vindication for the protests that made him a national talking point following the social justice protests of 2020. But not everyone is apparently willing to give him that level of credit.

The former 49ers quarterback will likely be a polarizing figure until the end of time at this point.