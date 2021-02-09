Jerry Rice Was Asked If Tom Brady Is The G.O.A.T.

Jerry Rice is widely considered one of the best players in football history. Some even call him the greatest of all-time, but he may need to relinquish that status to Tom Brady.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday following the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Any Super Bowl win is significant, but this one in particular has a deeper meaning for No. 12.

Brady proved on Sunday he didn’t need Bill Belichick by his side to win a Super Bowl. Prior to Sunday’s result, some speculated Brady was a system quarterback and only as good as his head coach. Those claims can finally be put to rest.

Rice has long claimed he’s the NFL’s GOAT, but he admitted on Monday via 95.7 The Game Brady can have the “GOAT status.” At the same time, the Niners legend also explained the era of football he played in was much tougher than today’s sport.

“I don’t have seven Super Bowl rings, but I think I played in an era when football was more of a contact sport. You’re seeing a lot of that now — players are protected,” Rice said on Monday, via 49ersWebZone.com. “When you have seven rings, you’re doing something right. I think with Brady, he still wants to play. He said something about playing until he’s 45. I think he can do it now in this league because players are so much more protected. So, yeah, he can have that GOAT status. I never wanted that status anyhow.”

We find it hard to believe Jerry Rice doesn’t want to be referred to as the GOAT, but to each their own.

Tom Brady was already the greatest player in NFL history prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy simply adds to an astonishing resume.