Jerry Rice Has A Lengthy Response To Randy Moss’ Comment

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss made waves last week when he asserted that he and Terrell Owens were better wide receivers than all-time leading receiver Jerry Rice.

Rice quickly responded, pointing to the fact that he accomplished far more during his NFL career. But he decided that he needed to reiterate that this week.

In a radio interview on Monday, Rice asserted that he doesn’t really care where he ranks among the greatests of all time. He said that winning titles was more important to him.

“It was not about me being the GOAT,” Rice said on 95.7 The Game, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t care if I’m the one, the second, or the third receiver. It was all about me winning Super Bowls for the city of San Francisco, my teammates and my family. I was able to win three Super Bowls, I was an MVP, I pretty much hold every record right now. He continues to say it’s political or whatever, but if Randy wants to be No. 1 that’s fine… If T.O. wants to be No. 2 that’s fine. But my main thing is it was all about the rings, the championships. And that’s why we play the game.”

Jerry Rice won three Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in one more with the Oakland Raiders. But while most of his rings can be in large part attributed to the two Hall of Fame QBs he had for most of his career, Rice’s dominance over a longer period of time helps his GOAT argument too.

Rice played a whopping 20 NFL seasons, missing only 18 games in his career en route to a league-record 303 games for a wide receiver.

Moss and Owens had impressive careers too, but neither came close to matching most of Rice’s records.

Sorry Randy, sorry T.O. But Jerry Rice is still the GOAT.