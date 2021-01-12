Jerry Rice Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For 49ers

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported star quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the Houston Texans organization.

According to Mortensen, Watson would be open to a trade. That news comes after the Texans reportedly did not consult their star quarterback on front office moves – like hiring general manager Nick Caserio.

Of course, there is a long list of teams that would be interested in Watson if the Texans made him available. One of the most-common landing spots is in San Francisco.

49ers legend Jerry Rice made it clear the team should jump at the opportunity to add Watson to the fold. “Yes, I think they should [trade for Watson],” Rice told 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast.” ”

Here’s more via NBC Sports:

“You know, you got to look at all your options. You look at Deshaun Watson and there is rumors that he might go to Miami, he might go to the Patriots and the 49ers. I think they have to look at that because the thing about Jimmy G — I think Jimmy G is a good quarterback but the thing is that he can’t stay healthy. Now, I don’t know the cause of that or what that entails… Everything starts with the quarterback. If the quarterback can’t stay healthy then we have problems. If Deshaun Watson is out there and he’s unhappy in Houston then I think we have to take that under consideration.”

It would take a massive haul of draft picks and possibly players to pry Watson away from the Texans.

However, if the tension between he and the organization is as bad as reports are suggesting, Houston might not have any other option.

This will be something to watch over the next few weeks.