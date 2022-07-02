Jerry Rice Loves 1 Aspect Of Trey Lance's Game

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

When Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice speaks, the San Francisco 49ers' fan base listens.

Speaking to KSBW News this week, Rice addressed second-year quarterback Trey Lance's outlook for the 2022 season.

Although the 49ers have received steady play from veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past few seasons, Rice is excited to see what Lance can do because his skillset is more dynamic.

"Trey Lance, I think he is ready to go," Rice said. "And I think you know he is incredible because he has that one spect that Jimmy [Garoppolo] doesn't have, and that's the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that - his mobility, his strong arm."

Rice then reiterated that he believes Lance is ready to be the Week 1 starter for the 49ers.

"This guy is before his time. He is a young kid, but he's very experienced and I think he's ready to go.

Earlier this week, NFL insider Peter Schrager had an encouraging update on Lance's development this offseason.

"Trey Lance grew leaps and bounds the past few months, from what I'm told, as far as playbook and voice in the locker room," Schrager said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Lance will have the chance to show the world what he's made of this fall.