Jerry Rice Opens Up On Trey Lance: Fans React

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The 49ers are expecting big things out second-year quarterback Trey Lance this upcoming season. Is the former North Dakota State star up for the challenge?

Niners legend Jerry Rice think so. The former NFL star thinks Lance's running ability will give him plenty of success in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

"Trey Lance, I think he's ready to go," said Rice. "I think he's incredible because he has that one aspect that Jimmy doesn't have and that's the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that. So you know his mobility, his strong arm. This guy, he's before his time. He's a young kid but he's very experienced and I think he's ready to go."



It's pretty cool to see a legend like Rice supporting Lance so much. You don't see guys doing that too often.

"So dope the goats like Rice and Young is taking Trey under their wing!," a fan said.

From the sound of it, Lance is going to have a big year.

Maybe Rice can teach Lance a thing or two before the 2022 season.

The former No. 3 overall pick needs all the help he can get in preparation of his first season as an NFL starter.