Jerry Rice Reacts To Huge Season By 49ers Rookie WR

There haven’t been too many bright spots for the San Francisco 49ers this season, but Brandon Aiyuk is having an outstanding rookie season. He’s been so impressive that Jerry Rice complimented the Arizona State product this week.

Rice is considered to be the greatest wideout in NFL history, and honestly it’s nearly impossible to find someone who would disagree with that opinion.

Although there were some struggles along the way for Rice in his rookie campaign, he still finished his first season with 49 receptions for 927 yards and three touchdowns. It might sound crazy, but Aiyuk could actually surpass those numbers in his rookie year.

Right now, Aiyuk has 50 receptions for 660 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll need to average 89 yards per game over the final three weeks to break Rice’s record for most receiving yards by a 49ers rookie.

When asked if he wants Aiyuk to break his own record, Rice said “Hell yeah! Of course and I’ll be the first one to congratulate this guy.”

Aiyuk’s rookie season could’ve been a disaster due to the lack of a preseason games and all the injuries for the 49ers. However, the first-round pick has not allowed it to affect his production.

Regardless if it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens under center, Aiyuk is putting up great numbers on a weekly basis.

We’ll see if Aiyuk can inch closer to San Francisco’s rookie record this weekend. He has a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.