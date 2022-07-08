Jerry Rice Says "Sky's The Limit' For 1 Young Quarterback

17 Dec 2000: Jerry Rice #80 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at the 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers defeated the Bears 17-0.Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

With the NFL season just a few months away, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice has revealed that he's very confident in a certain quarterback from the 2021 draft class.

During an appearance on NFL Total Access, Rice raved about 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's potential in the Bay Area.

"Jimmy G had some good games, Jimmy G had some bad games, and it's unfortunate he's now hurt, but Trey Lance is raring to go," Rice said, via NFL.com. "He has that strong arm, he had that mobility, he can throw the ball deep, but he brings a dimension to the game where he's able to extend plays, so defensive coordinators are going to have to plan for that."

Rice then said "the sky's the limit" for Lance.

"The sky's the limit for him, to be honest," Rice added. "I was shooting a commercial with him ... and I was running routes for him. It didn't take me long to be on the same page with him, he's got that rocket arm, but he's also got that mobility and that vision where he can extend plays and throw the ball downfield. So I'm sure with repetitions on the field, the players really just building around him, he's going to have a successful year this year."

As a rookie, Lance had 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lance should have a golden opportunity to showcase his skillset this fall.