Jerry Rice Shares Why Aaron Rodgers Won’t Play For The 49ers

Speculation started to swirl around Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay after the Packers quarterback made some cryptic comments following Sunday’s NFC Championship loss.

The 37-year-old stirred up controversy after his team’s defeat at the hands of the Buccaneers, by labeling his future as “uncertain.” After two consecutive losses in the NFC Championship game, many feel that Rodgers may give the Packers the boot and try to win his second Super Bowl ring elsewhere.

Among the possible suitors named are the San Fransisco 49ers.

According to former NFL great Jerry Rice, Rodgers would never make the move the Bay Area and for one specific reason. The 49ers all-time receiver reminded everyone that San Fransisco passed on the quarterback coming out of college, electing to let him fall in the 2005 draft. Rice believes that Rodgers won’t have forgotten that moment and would rather not join the team.

“Aaron is not going to want to come here,” Rice said on Monday on 95.7 The Game per 247Sports. “Aaron is not going to want to come here because the 49ers didn’t draft him. He’s still got that grudge. He’s still got that on his shoulders. I’m not saying this guy is not going to stay in Green Bay because it’s got to be frustrating to him because he has lost the last two championship games.”

Jerry Rice explained to @957thegame why he doesn't think Aaron Rodgers will want to be traded to the 49ers 🤔https://t.co/08Q61oaHzW pic.twitter.com/NTvJFA7S2H — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 25, 2021

San Fransisco had a chance to take Rodgers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, but elected to take Alex Smith instead. Instead, the Packers took a shot on the Cal product with the 24th selection and Rodgers famously promised to make the 49ers regret passing on him.

It’s unlikely that at the age of 37, the legendary quarterback still harbors much resentment toward the Bay Area franchise. However, Rice would be one of the few to completely understand the full extent of Rodgers’ competitive nature, potentially giving him some unique insight.

Fans will have to wait and see what the all-time great quarterback decides this offseason. It’s possible that we might’ve already seen Aaron Rodgers’ last game in a Packers jersey.