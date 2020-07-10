Jim Harbaugh Offers Advice For NFL Teams Regarding Colin Kaepernick

Free agent Colin Kaepernick is still fighting for a chance to play in the NFL again – Jim Harbaugh would love to see it happen.

The current Michigan coach spent four years as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. Harbaugh helped guide the 49ers to some of the best years in the organization’s recent history. Colin Kaepernick deserves much of the credit.

Years later, Kaepernick remains a free agent. Many believe he doesn’t have a current NFL gig due to his silent kneeling protests during the playing of the national anthem and ongoing social activism. Either way, there’s a growing belief Kaepernick could play in the NFL this season.

Jim Harbaugh fully endorses Colin Kaepernick as he’s always voiced his support for him. Now, the Michigan head coach is encouraging NFL teams to take a chance on the former 49ers QB.

“My personal opinion and really advice to NFL teams is, there’s only one way to answer these questions, one way to find out, and that’s Colin signs somewhere,” Harbaugh said on ESPN, via 247Sports. “My advice is he’d be worth your time and that NFL team will be very happy.”

Colin Kaepernick went 28-30 during his six-year NFL career. 16 of his 30 losses came over the last two years of his tenure with the 49ers.

It’s absolutely baffling that Kaepernick still hasn’t received any notable offers from NFL teams.

But there’s still plenty of time between now and the start of the 2020 season. Will we see Kaepernick suit up in the NFL this year?