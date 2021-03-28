5 Teams Named Potential Landing Spots For Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers claim that Jimmy Garoppolo is still their quarterback, however, that is pretty tough to believe following Friday’s blockbuster trade.

San Francisco has moved up to the No. 3 overall slot in the 2021 NFL Draft. And you probably don’t trade up to No. 3 overall unless you want to take a quarterback.

However, 49ers GM John Lynch maintains that Jimmy G. is their quarterback – for now, anyway.

Lynch said that he called Garoppolo following the trade and let him know that he is “still in our plans.” However, we’ll see if that’s the case at the end of the month. Lynch also admitted that he’ll have to take trade calls on Jimmy G. if there are interested teams.

There should be interested teams, too.

Bleacher Report named five teams possible landing spots for Garoppolo. Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots are on the list.

After splurging on expensive free agents Matt Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Davon Godchaux, Kyle Van Noy and Jalen Mills, the Pats are clearly all-in on the 2021 campaign. If they’re willing to uncharacteristically part with that much money, they might also be willing to give up a Day 2 draft pick for Garoppolo at a reasonable rate of $23.6 million. Doing so would force them to do some work to create some cap space, but that’s proved to be a shockingly easy task for NFL teams this offseason, and the Pats have room to restructure deals belonging to veterans Trent Brown, Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower and Shaq Mason.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini believes the Patriots could be in play for a quarterback move, too.

“I don’t think that Cam Newton will be a significant starter on this team,” Russini said this week. “I think the Patriots are going to wind up going after a younger quarterback or perhaps a quarterback that is already on another team at this point.”

Jimmy Garoppolo could be that quarterback on another team.

Of course, the Patriots could have some competition for him. Bleacher Report named four other teams potential landing spots for Garoppolo, as well.

You can view the full list here.