Jimmy Garoppolo Addresses His Future With The 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have invested plenty of time and money into Jimmy Garoppolo, but injuries have marred the quarterback’s tenure with the franchise.

Garoppolo appeared in only six games this season due to his health. Since being acquired via trade in 2017, he’s played in only one full season.

As a result, there has been some speculation that the Niners might cut ties with Garoppolo this offseason. On Monday, the veteran QB said San Francisco is “where I want to be” and insisted he’s not paying much attention to any rumors about his future.

“I honestly haven’t put too much thought into it,” Garoppolo said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “All those things get said, but at the end of the day, I’m a 49er. I’m here to play quarterback. I’m here to be the quarterback of this team. And every day I go out there and try to prove that to my teammates and my coaches. At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”

Last week, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Garoppolo’s status with the team, indicating that he anticipates him being the starter in 2021 but still leaving a little wiggle room for a change if needed.

“Yes, I do believe Jimmy’s going to be our quarterback next year,” Shanahan said via 49ers reporter Cam Inman. “You can’t say anything with certainty… Jimmy’s (contract), he is one of the QB middle of the league in terms of salary. That’s how much they cost so it’s not something ridiculous.”

Garoppolo is set to earn more than $25 million in salary and bonuses in 2021, but the 49ers could save $24.1 million if they release him while absorbing only $2.8 million in dead money.

With several quarterbacks set to either hit free agency or be on the trading block this offseason, it is worth monitoring Garoppolo’s situation.