Colin Cowherd Has Bold Claim About QB Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s no secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. With Trey Lance waiting in the wings, it’s only a matter of time before the two sides go their separate ways.

While the jury is still out on whether or not Garoppolo is a franchise quarterback, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes the market for the veteran signal-caller will be much bigger than fans think.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is going to have a much bigger market when the Niners move off of him,” Cowherd said on Friday’s edition of The Herd.

Cowherd pointed out that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a 24-10 record when Garoppolo is starting. When Garoppolo is not in the lineup, Shanahan has a 7-28 record. That shows how important he has been to the team’s success over the past four years.

49ers with Jimmy G: 24-10

49ers without Jimmy G: 7-28 "He's going to have a much bigger market than you think when San Francisco moves off of him." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Lz3m2pajUQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 22, 2021

Although there will always be skeptics out there questioning Garoppolo’s skillset, Cowherd is fairly confident that he’s one of the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL – and rightfully so.

Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.1 percent of his passes and throwing for 925 yards. The downside to Garoppolo’s game is that he doesn’t produce many splash plays for the 49ers.

Where do you think Garoppolo will end up after the 49ers inevitably part ways with him?

[The Herd]