The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Colin Cowherd Has Bold Claim About QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. With Trey Lance waiting in the wings, it’s only a matter of time before the two sides go their separate ways.

While the jury is still out on whether or not Garoppolo is a franchise quarterback, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes the market for the veteran signal-caller will be much bigger than fans think.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is going to have a much bigger market when the Niners move off of him,” Cowherd said on Friday’s edition of The Herd.

Cowherd pointed out that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a 24-10 record when Garoppolo is starting. When Garoppolo is not in the lineup, Shanahan has a 7-28 record. That shows how important he has been to the team’s success over the past four years.

Although there will always be skeptics out there questioning Garoppolo’s skillset, Cowherd is fairly confident that he’s one of the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL – and rightfully so.

Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.1 percent of his passes and throwing for 925 yards. The downside to Garoppolo’s game is that he doesn’t produce many splash plays for the 49ers.

Where do you think Garoppolo will end up after the 49ers inevitably part ways with him?

[The Herd]

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.