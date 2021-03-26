What The 49ers-Dolphins Trade Means For Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future

The San Francisco 49ers made a significant move this Friday, trading up to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s a move that has left many fans wondering what’s next for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo missed 10 games this past season due to an ankle injury. This wasn’t the first time that he missed significant time for the 49ers because of his health – in 2018 he suffered a torn ACL.

Even though ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Garoppolo remains “part of the 49ers’ plans,” it’s tough to envision him in the Bay Area for much longer.

It’s hard to believe the front office would trade three first-round picks to move up the draft board for any position other than quarterback. Perhaps the coaching staff wants Garoppolo to be a bridge quarterback for Justin Fields or Trey Lance, but they could simply just trade the veteran signal-caller for draft picks to avoid any controversy.

The uncertainty surrounding this situation could lead to a handful of Garoppolo trade scenarios, including a reunion with the New England Patriots.

“Hard to imagine the 49ers moving up if it isn’t for a QB … which could lead Jimmy Garoppolo to become available,” Patriots reporter Mike Reiss tweeted. “The question, if so, for the Patriots: How soon?”

New England does have Cam Newton under contract for the 2021 season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Bill Belichick is committed to him being the starter.

If Garoppolo does get placed on the trading block this year, the Patriots will most likely see what it’d cost to re-acquire their former second-round pick.