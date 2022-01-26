Jimmy Garoppolo Had A Message For 49ers Fans Today

The San Francisco 49ers will head down the California coast to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game.

And Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping that the fanbase will do the same.

On Wednesday, the 49ers quarterback called for the franchise’s faithful supporters to descend upon SoFi Stadium this Sunday for the conference championship.

“The Faithful? They travel tremendously,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “When you can get your fans behind you like that on a road game and we knew it before the game even started, there was a lot of red, you could see it, but once we started making plays and they started getting loud, it just changes the momentum of the game, I think. And you could feel it on the sideline. It’s not something that you could really put your finger on and you can’t see specifically, but you could feel, you could hear it. And our team responds well to that. So hopefully the Faithful will be out there loud and proud. And I know they’re trying.”

The last time the 49ers played the Rams in LA, San Francisco fans showed up in droves. The impressive attendance took away the Rams’ home-field advantage and helped power the Niners to a second-half comeback in Week 18.

This go around, Los Angeles didn’t want to make the same mistake and let opposing fans buy up too many tickets for the NFC Championship. To prevent that from happening again, the Rams started by limiting public sales by geography last weekend. Since then, a number of players and their significant others have taken steps to try and prevent 49ers fans from taking over.

Despite those efforts, the Niners faithful will surely be out in full force come Sunday. Time will tell if San Francisco can get a boost from its traveling crowd.