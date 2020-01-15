Jimmy Garoppolo Has Brutally Honest Comment On His ACL Tear

The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo are one win away from the Super Bowl. This has been a resurgent season for a franchise that was coming off five-straight playoff-less campaigns.

Interestingly, 2018 was supposed to be the breakout year for the Niners. They traded for Garoppolo in the middle of the 2017 season and finished 5-0 in games he started. In the offseason, they bolstered their roster in anticipation of making a leap.

But then, in Week 3 of the 2018 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL. The Niners cratered to a 4-12 finish and the No. 2 pick in the draft.

With that No. 2 pick, they took defensive end Nick Bosa, the runaway favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa has all the makings of a generational star.

Today, Garoppolo addressed his 2018 ACL tear, calling it a “blessing in disguise” because it indirectly led to San Francisco landing Bosa.

Jimmy Garoppolo calls his ACL tear a “blessing in disguise.” “We got Bosa out of it. That’s a pretty good trade off, I guess.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 15, 2020

Things have a funny way of working out in the NFL. It’s always fascinating to trace a team’s success back a few years and examine some of the breaks they got along the way.

San Francisco will host the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.