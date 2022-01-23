Jimmy Garoppolo Has Honest Admission Ahead Of Packers Game

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo knows Saturday night could be his final game in a 49er uniform but that’s the last thing on his mind right now.

Garoppolo spoke to Erin Andrews in a wide-ranging interview and confirmed that he wants to keep this playoff run going as long as possible.

“I’m trying to keep this thing going as long as I can because I love these guys,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo has already been the subject of numerous trade rumors this season as the team prepares to hand the keys over to Trey Lance next year.

Lance was drafted with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the future of this team.

That said, Garoppolo has started almost every game this season and helped lead the 49ers to the playoffs. He currently has 3,810 yards along with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

He’ll need to be turnover-free if the 49ers are to get back to the NFC Championship Game. You can view this game on FOX.