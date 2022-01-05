Jimmy Garoppolo Has Brutally Honest Admission On Thumb Injury

The San Francisco 49ers were without Jimmy Garoppolo this past Sunday due to a UCL sprain in his right thumb. Judging by his latest news conference, it doesn’t sound like he’s anywhere close to 100 percent.

Garoppolo told reporters this afternoon that his thumb is sore after having a “pretty good throwing session” on Tuesday. He was then asked what it feels like to throw with a torn ligament in his thumb.

His answer was as honest as it gets, as Garoppolo replied, “F–k it, it hurts.”

If Garoppolo’s thumb is in that much pain on Wednesday, it’s tough to envision a scenario where it’s much better just four days from now.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has already announced that he’ll wait until Sunday to announce who his starting quarterback is for Week 18.

In the event that Garoppolo is unable to start, the 49ers will lean on rookie gunslinger Trey Lance. Last weekend, he had 249 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win over the Houston Texans.

The 49ers need a win or Saints loss to clinch the final playoff spot that’s up for grabs in the NFC.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.