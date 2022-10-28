Jimmy Garoppolo Has Honest Message After 49ers 3-4 Start

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Despite a well-stocked roster, the San Francisco 49ers have lost two games in a row and are 3-4 entering this weekend's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC West as a whole is underperforming right now, but that doesn't mean the Niners don't want to snap out of their funk as soon as possible.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said on Thursday that there is a definite "sense of urgency" within the roster right now.

“I think you feel it in the locker room,” Garoppolo told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve felt it throughout the week, honestly, just there’s a sense of urgency with the guys. And we have to do this together. No individual’s going to do it on his own. We have to do this as a team. And I think that’s what has made us great in the past here. We just have to get back to that.”

Garoppolo went on to say that the sense of urgency must start with the leaders of the team, because they have been through similar adversity before.

"I’m not going to say we’ve been in this exact situation, because every year’s different, but we’ve been in difficult spots before and I think what’s gotten us out of it in the past is just coming together as a team, being together and having that sense of urgency that we need to fix it, we need to fix it now, and it’s worked well for us in the past," Garoppolo said. "We just need to get back to that.”

They'll look to do that starting Sunday against the Rams, a team San Francisco has beaten eight out of the last nine times they've played.

Of course, the one loss for the 49ers during that stretch came in the NFC Championship Game last season. Los Angeles went on to win the Super Bowl.