The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kyle Shanahan Provides Update On 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wears his uniform in Seattle.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

This season has been filled with injuries for the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately for the reigning NFC champs, it sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo could return as early as this weekend.

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s win over the New York Jets in Week 2. He played through the injury for the entire first half, completing 14-of-16 pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

For the past two weeks, the 49ers have relied on Nick Mullens. After posting great numbers in a blowout win over the Giants in Week 3, Mullens struggled to take care of the football in Week 4 against the Eagles, and was replaced by C.J.Beathard during the game.

San Francisco’s coaching staff hasn’t made a final decision regarding who will start at quarterback this weekend, but the latest update on Garoppolo is encouraging for sure.

During an appearance on KNBR 104.5 FM, Kyle Shanahan said that it’s looking like Garoppolo will return to action this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He won’t make this decision final though until he sees Garoppolo get through this Friday’s practice without any setbacks.

The San Francisco 49ers are finally starting to get healthy on the offensive side of the ball. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel returned to the team last weekend, and now it appears Garoppolo is going to be inserted back in the starting lineup as well.

Considering that San Francisco is about to face the toughest part of its schedule, it’s imperative that Garoppolo is back under center.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s official status for this weekend’s game will be released later today.

[Nick Wagoner]


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.