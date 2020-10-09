Kyle Shanahan Provides Update On 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

This season has been filled with injuries for the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately for the reigning NFC champs, it sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo could return as early as this weekend.

Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s win over the New York Jets in Week 2. He played through the injury for the entire first half, completing 14-of-16 pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

For the past two weeks, the 49ers have relied on Nick Mullens. After posting great numbers in a blowout win over the Giants in Week 3, Mullens struggled to take care of the football in Week 4 against the Eagles, and was replaced by C.J.Beathard during the game.

San Francisco’s coaching staff hasn’t made a final decision regarding who will start at quarterback this weekend, but the latest update on Garoppolo is encouraging for sure.

During an appearance on KNBR 104.5 FM, Kyle Shanahan said that it’s looking like Garoppolo will return to action this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He won’t make this decision final though until he sees Garoppolo get through this Friday’s practice without any setbacks.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells @knbrmurph on KNBR this morning that it’s looking like Jimmy Garoppolo will return on Sunday against the Dolphins. Shanahan wants to see Garoppolo get through today’s practice without issue before making that decision official. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 9, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers are finally starting to get healthy on the offensive side of the ball. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel returned to the team last weekend, and now it appears Garoppolo is going to be inserted back in the starting lineup as well.

Considering that San Francisco is about to face the toughest part of its schedule, it’s imperative that Garoppolo is back under center.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s official status for this weekend’s game will be released later today.

[Nick Wagoner]