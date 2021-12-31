NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

All week leading up to their next game, the San Francisco 49ers have maintained that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a change to play.

However, every update about his health seemed to tell a different story. Garoppolo suffered a significant thumb injury on his throwing hand against the Tennessee Titans.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrow, Garoppolo wasn’t taking reps at the start of earlier this week. In fact, he didn’t manage to practice at all.

It wasn’t surprising, then, to learn that the 49ers listed him as “doubtful” for this weekend’s game. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Trey Lance is expected to start.

Of course, that led to plenty of fans wondering why 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it seem like Jimmy G was going to play. One fan has the answers.

“So weird that people were talking about this like Jimmy was going to start, this week. Have you met Kyle Shanahan? Guy lives for the subterfuge,” one fan said.

Those in the fantasy football world are excited to see what Trey Lance can do.

“Lance is a top-10 quarterback this week with true QB1 overall upside,” said fantasy football analyst Kyle Yates.

San Francisco faces off against the Houston Texans on Sunday.