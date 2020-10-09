49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo’s Status For Week 5

On Friday morning, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo would be the team’s starting quarterback this weekend if he gets through the week without suffering any setbacks. Well, it appears there were no warning signs during today’s practice.

Shanahan has just announced that Garoppolo will start against the Miami Dolphins this weekend. The former second-round pick has been out of action since suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 showdown with the New York Jets.

Garoppolo looked sharp in his last start, completing 14-of-16 pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully for the 49ers, he can quickly return to his old form.

Even though Nick Mullens did an admirable job in relief duty, the reality is Garoppolo gives San Francisco the best chance to win on Sundays.

Garoppolo isn’t the only playmaker for the 49ers that could return to action this Sunday against the Dolphins.

The San Francisco 49ers have listed running back Raheem Mostert as questionable for Week 5. He suffered an MCL sprain in the team’s costly win over the Jets in September.

This hasn’t been a great season for the 49ers, but they’re getting healthier each week. Last Sunday, the offense welcomed back George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. This weekend, they’ll welcome back Garoppolo.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-49ers game is at 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. We’ll see if Jimmy Garoppolo can get his team back in the win column.

