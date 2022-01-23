The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed For Awful Interception

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t have played a worse first half even if he tried.

He completed only three of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards and topped it off with a horrific interception late in the second quarter.

San Francisco was driving deep in Green Bay territory when Garoppolo rolled out after being under a lot of pressure. Instead of throwing the ball away, he tried to force it to tight end George Kittle and was picked off by Adrian Amos.

After that interception, the NFL world wasted no time in roasting Garoppolo for making that decision.

It’s no secret that Garoppolo will have to step up his play in the second half.

He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass during this postseason and also only has 215 yards combined yards and two interceptions going into this half.

The rest of this game can be seen on FOX.

