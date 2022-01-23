Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed For Awful Interception

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t have played a worse first half even if he tried.
He completed only three of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards and topped it off with a horrific interception late in the second quarter.
San Francisco was driving deep in Green Bay territory when Garoppolo rolled out after being under a lot of pressure. Instead of throwing the ball away, he tried to force it to tight end George Kittle and was picked off by Adrian Amos.
JIMMY G GETS PICKED OFF
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Qm2nRmnowt
— ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2022
After that interception, the NFL world wasted no time in roasting Garoppolo for making that decision.
That interception was a terrible decision by Jimmy Garoppolo. A rookie mistake, if you will.
— Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 23, 2022
at this moment trey lance is throwing the ball pic.twitter.com/32KtnOuaDp
— Tyler Rice (@TyKRice) January 23, 2022
I hate it when Grant makes sense. https://t.co/pR52cErycG
— Jamie Neal (@TheJamieNeal) January 23, 2022
His trade value just went to the eighth round
— GiantsNinersFan (@roborti25523964) January 23, 2022
He never throws it out of bounds when he probably should
— Kevin Baumann (@baumannkevin) January 23, 2022
The decision wasn’t bad, the throw was horrific. Late, and the location was terrible.
— Jason (@Jasona_17) January 23, 2022
It’s no secret that Garoppolo will have to step up his play in the second half.
He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass during this postseason and also only has 215 yards combined yards and two interceptions going into this half.
The rest of this game can be seen on FOX.