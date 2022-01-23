Jimmy Garoppolo Is Getting Crushed For Awful Interception

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t have played a worse first half even if he tried.

He completed only three of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards and topped it off with a horrific interception late in the second quarter.

San Francisco was driving deep in Green Bay territory when Garoppolo rolled out after being under a lot of pressure. Instead of throwing the ball away, he tried to force it to tight end George Kittle and was picked off by Adrian Amos.

After that interception, the NFL world wasted no time in roasting Garoppolo for making that decision.

That interception was a terrible decision by Jimmy Garoppolo. A rookie mistake, if you will. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 23, 2022

at this moment trey lance is throwing the ball pic.twitter.com/32KtnOuaDp — Tyler Rice (@TyKRice) January 23, 2022

I hate it when Grant makes sense. https://t.co/pR52cErycG — Jamie Neal (@TheJamieNeal) January 23, 2022

His trade value just went to the eighth round — GiantsNinersFan (@roborti25523964) January 23, 2022

He never throws it out of bounds when he probably should — Kevin Baumann (@baumannkevin) January 23, 2022

The decision wasn’t bad, the throw was horrific. Late, and the location was terrible. — Jason (@Jasona_17) January 23, 2022

It’s no secret that Garoppolo will have to step up his play in the second half.

He’s yet to throw a touchdown pass during this postseason and also only has 215 yards combined yards and two interceptions going into this half.

The rest of this game can be seen on FOX.