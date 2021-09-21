Kyle Shanahan Shares What Stands Out With Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers took Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, putting Jimmy Garoppolo on notice as the team’s starting quarterback.

While Lance has gotten a few snaps so far, San Francisco has kept Garoppolo pretty clearly installed as the QB1, and so far, it has paid off in two early season wins. He had 314 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt on 68-percent completions.

His numbers tailed off a bit in Week 2. He completed 73-percent of his throws for 189 yards and a touchdown, a much less efficient 6.3 yards per attempt. Still, Kyle Shanahan says that Garoppolo has impressed a lot overall, especially when it comes to his footwork.

“Jimmy, with the way he throws and the torque he has in his upper body, he’s almost just like a jug machine,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He can sit there flat-footed and just throw completely from his core with the way his upper body turns and the way his hip turns. He can make almost every throw.”

Kyle Shanahan thinks Jimmy Garoppolo’s footwork has been the most consistent it’s ever been in their time together. #49ers 🏈⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ldZYxCjIq1 — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) September 20, 2021

Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppolo’s footwork is “the most consistent, the best he’s been” since the two paired up. Garoppolo was traded to San Francisco in 2017, Shanahan’s first year there, and has been the starter for most of that time that he’s been healthy.

He’ll need to keep it going, because Lance is an unbelievably exciting young player.

The Niners have a date with the Green Bay Packers next Sunday, on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

