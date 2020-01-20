Jimmy Garoppolo Makes History In The NFC Championship Game

Jimmy Garoppolo had a pretty easy day in the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Led by a dominating defense and unstoppable run game, San Francisco took down Green Bay 37-20. Garoppolo only had to put the ball in the air eight times all afternoon.

Yes, you read that correctly. In today’s pass-happy modern NFL, Garoppolo attempted eight passes in a conference title game. Even if you are a stalwart proponent of establishing the run, that is an insanely low number.

In fact, it’s historically low. According to ESPN’s Trey Wingo, Garoppolo now holds the record for the fewest pass attempts in conference championship history.

Garoppolo’s stat line (6-of-8 for 77 yards) and the 49ers’ rushing totals (285 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries) hearken back to a bygone era. The team did its best impression of the 1972 and 1973 Dolphins.

In back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese threw for 161 yards combined on 14-of-18 passing. In Super Bowl VIII, Griese attempted just seven passes, completing six for 73 yards.

Miami relied on defense and a bruising ground game to win both of its world championships, though we’re not sure if San Francisco can follow that exact blueprint in Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers are going to be up against Patrick Mahomes and the most explosive offense in football.

In order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, they’re probably going to have to score a little, which means Garoppolo will be asked to throw.