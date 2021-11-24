Jimmy Garoppolo Has Surprising Admission About His Future With 49ers

The Spun

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been put in a tough spot this season, but he has handled his situation like a true professional.

Despite the 49ers drafting his eventual replacement this year, Garoppolo has played fairly well this season. He’s completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While speaking to reporters this Wednesday afternoon, Garoppolo was asked about his future in San Francisco. Though most signs point to this being his final year in the Bay Area, he won’t rule out anything just yet.

“Honestly, with the possibilities, I try not to close any doors too early,” Garoppolo said, via 49ers WebZone. “It’s one of those situations, you’ve just got to let it play out, I think. We’ve got a lot going on with the season and everything right now. If you start thinking about those other things, you just get distracted, I think. But when we cross that bridge, we’ll assess everything then.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made similar comments this week, but he did admit that Lance will eventually be the team’s starting quarterback.

“I think there’s a chance for anything,” Shanahan admit. “But I think we’ve made it pretty clear that Trey’s our guy of the future, whenever that will happen. But it’s also nothing against Jimmy that we [drafted] him.”

If Lance is ready to be the 49ers’ starter in 2022, it would make sense for Garoppolo to go elsewhere. After all, he’s good enough to be one of the 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

As of now, Garoppolo is set to have a $24.2 million base salary for the 2022 season. Releasing him would result in just a $1.4 million dead cap charge.

