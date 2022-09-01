Jimmy Garoppolo Reacts To Sticking With The 49ers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Eventually, Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers will come to an end. But all the talk about him getting cut before Week 1 was clearly wrong.

Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the 49ers agreed to a revised contract with Garoppolo. He'll be the team's primary backup to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo has been mentioned in so many rumors over the past few months. He has even dealt with some criticism. And yet, he continues to approach each day in the Bay Area with a positive mindset.

When discussing his situation with the 49ers, Garoppolo said he's happy to still be a member of the team.

"Me, I’m happy with where I’m at," Garoppolo said, via 49ers Webzone. "Happy to be the Niners. I think the Niners are happy to have me back. I think things are working out pretty well."

Garoppolo also addressed the surgery he had on his shoulder in the offseason.

"But the shoulder, I really don't like to get surgery if I don't have to, so I was really in the thought of, 'I could rehab this thing. I played three or four games on it. Whatever. I think I can get through this.' After about three, four weeks of that, it wasn't happening; it wasn't working. We were like, 'Alright, we've got to get the surgery.' That's when we made that choice, and I'm happy the way it worked out."

Garoppolo acknowledged that his surgery most likely had a negative impact on his trade value.

With Week 1 almost here, it doesn't sound like Garoppolo will be a distraction for the 49ers. Instead, he'll provide the team with an excellent insurance policy at quarterback.