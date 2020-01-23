Jimmy Garoppolo Recalls Classy Act By QB Patrick Mahomes

The last time Jimmy Garoppolo faced the Kansas City Chiefs he suffered a torn ACL. Even though it’s all a big coincidence, it’s pretty awesome that both sides will meet again in the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo had an impressive regular season with the 49ers. He may have not been the reason they punched their ticket into the championship game, but there’s no question that his production throughout the year helped them earn the top seed in the NFC.

San Francisco has a tough matchup next weekend as Garoppolo will have to keep pace with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this afternoon, Garoppolo shared a story about the first time he spoke to Mahomes. Shortly after Garoppolo tore his ACL against the Chiefs, Mahomes went out of his way to find him at Arrowhead Stadium and wish him well.

It’s a classy gesture from Mahomes, and Garoppolo clearly appreciated it.

“For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way,” Garoppolo said.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t even know Jimmy Garoppolo, but he found him at Arrowhead Stadium after Garoppolo tore his ACL last season to offer well wishes. "For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way,” Garoppolo said of Mahomes. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2020

Mahomes went on to have an MVP season in 2018, meanwhile Garoppolo had to rehab. Fast forward a year later, and these two quarterbacks will square off in the biggest game of the year.

Regardless of who comes out on top next Sunday, expect Garoppolo and Mahomes to handle the result with class.