Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Had Telling Reaction To 49ers Trade

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo against Miami.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By trading up to the No. 3 position in this year’s draft, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear they want a quarterback. But what about Jimmy Garoppolo, the QB currently on their roster?

Multiple reports indicate the Niners intend to keep Garoppolo for the 2021 season. Right now, the 29-year-old has two years remaining on his contract.

However, things could always change, and it is worth keeping an eye on Garoppolo’s situation going forward.

This is especially true after 49ers insider Matt Maiocco shared on a recent episode of his podcast that Garoppolo was apparently “disappointed” about Friday’s blockbuster trade, which included San Francisco giving up three first-round picks for the chance to move up to No. 3.

Now, if the 49ers do intend to pick a quarterback that needs some seasoning, they certainly could opt to groom that young signal caller behind Garoppolo for one season.

Of course, that might not be an enticing situation for Garoppolo, who will (rightfully) feel like he has to look over his shoulder the entire time.

How Kyle Shanahan and company handle this upcoming draft and their plans for Garoppolo will be fascinating.


