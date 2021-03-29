Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Had Telling Reaction To 49ers Trade

By trading up to the No. 3 position in this year’s draft, the San Francisco 49ers made it clear they want a quarterback. But what about Jimmy Garoppolo, the QB currently on their roster?

Multiple reports indicate the Niners intend to keep Garoppolo for the 2021 season. Right now, the 29-year-old has two years remaining on his contract.

However, things could always change, and it is worth keeping an eye on Garoppolo’s situation going forward.

This is especially true after 49ers insider Matt Maiocco shared on a recent episode of his podcast that Garoppolo was apparently “disappointed” about Friday’s blockbuster trade, which included San Francisco giving up three first-round picks for the chance to move up to No. 3.

Per Matt Maiocco on his podcast: Kyle Shanahan reached out to Jimmy Garoppolo, & Jimmy was “very disappointed” #49ers made the trade. Let’s use common sense here. I highly doubt Jimmy will be back or would even want to return at this point. Just a matter of when. — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) March 29, 2021

Now, if the 49ers do intend to pick a quarterback that needs some seasoning, they certainly could opt to groom that young signal caller behind Garoppolo for one season.

Of course, that might not be an enticing situation for Garoppolo, who will (rightfully) feel like he has to look over his shoulder the entire time.

How Kyle Shanahan and company handle this upcoming draft and their plans for Garoppolo will be fascinating.