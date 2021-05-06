Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals His First Text To Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo now has stiff competition for the San Francisco 49ers‘ starting quarterback job, but he’s not going to let that get in the way of being a good teammate.

The 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft last Thursday night. Lance is clearly the quarterback of the future in San Francisco, though Garoppolo is still a part of the plans.

Garoppolo revealed that he sent a simple text message to Lance on NFL Draft night.

“Welcome to the team,” Garoppolo said to Lance.

49ers CEO Jed York addressed Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco earlier on Wednesday. He made it clear that he’ll have no problem with Lance sitting behind Jimmy G. for a season or two.

“We’ve talked about this internally,” York told Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk. “If we’re in a situation where Jimmy goes out and takes us to a Super Bowl again and has an MVP-caliber season, and does it again, there are worse dilemmas to be in. And Jimmy certainly has the ability to do that.

“Knowing it’s the most important position in sports, and it’s great to have a guy that you do believe in and has gotten you to a Super Bowl. So you don’t have to put the weight of the world on a rookie, whoever it was we were going to choose. And now that we know Trey is here, you don’t have to put the weight of the world on that kid’s shoulders. And he can grow into that position.”

Regardless of what the 49ers do at the position, Garoppolo and Lance appear to be committed to having a good working relationship.