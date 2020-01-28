Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Him Before Super Bowl

After years of sitting on the bench and watching Tom Brady win several Super Bowls, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has his own chance to shine. But those years of studying Brady’s game and preparation could play a major advantage.

Brady sent Garoppolo one final message of support ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. It looks like Brady will be cheering on his former teammate this weekend.

“He shot me a text, just ‘Good luck’ and everything like that,” Garoppolo said, via Sports Illustrated. “‘Just go handle business.’ It wasn’t too complicated or anything, just ‘Go win.'”

Sometimes, the simplest message is the most profound. Brady has kept things simple during his legendary career.

Garoppolo looks to do the same on Sunday while maintaining the understanding that the Super Bowl is just another game. But make no doubt about it – the Super Bowl carries a massive magnitude to the rest of us.

The 49ers will have to contain the young phenom, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City offense is capable of exploding at any second due to its arsenal of offensive weapons.

But San Francisco feels it has the play-makers on defense to slow the Chiefs offense down. That’s a tall task.

Garoppolo and the 49ers offense has to put up plenty of points on Sunday to take down the Chiefs.