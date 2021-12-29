Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals Why He Didn’t Mention His Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury last Thursday against the Tennessee Titans that could force him to miss time.

The latest medical evaluation on Garoppolo shows that he’s dealing with a grade 3 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament. His injury does not require surgery, which means he has a chance to play this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Garoppolo was asked why he didn’t mention his injury after the loss on Thursday night to the Titans. He revealed that he didn’t want all the attention to be on his injury.

“That’s just not me,” Garoppolo said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team.”

As for how Garoppolo feels heading into Week 17, he admit that it’s all about being able to play through pain.

“Christmas made it feel a little better,” Garoppolo said, via Cam Inman. “It’s a torn ligament though, so is what it is. The pain not going anywhere, and it’s about being confident and doing what I normally do. We’ll see what it gets us but I do feel confident about it now.”

If Garoppolo can’t suit up for the 49ers on Sunday, they’ll start Trey Lance at quarterback. In limited action this year, the North Dakota State product has 354 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.