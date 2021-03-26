It didn’t take long for San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch to reveal his team’s plans for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo following the Niners’ acquisition of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

The 49ers moved up in the draft for one reason: to select a quarterback. That, of course, puts Garoppolo’s future with the organization in question at the moment. He may not have to worry.

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche, who attended former BYU QB Zach Wilson‘s pro day on Friday, caught up with Lynch right after news broke that the Niners traded for the Miami Dolphins‘ No. 3 overall pick. The 49ers GM didn’t hesitate in revealing his organization’s plans for Garoppolo.

According to Wyche, the first thing Lynch did after making Friday’s trade was call Garoppolo. He let the 29-year-old quarterback know that “he is still in our plans.” Lynch then went onto say if he received trade calls for Jimmy G, he’d have to entertain them. If he isn’t traded, Garoppolo could still be the Niners’ starter this season, meaning the quarterback SF selects with the third pick would then study under Garoppolo.

Here’s the latest, courtesy of NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche:

I spoke to @49ers GM John Lynch after the team traded up to No.3. The move was made to select a QB and I caught up with Lynch at BYU QB Zach Wilson’s Pro Day. 🤔 From Path to the Draft @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/KTRZbdf1WS — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 26, 2021

It looks like the 49ers are keeping their options open at the moment. But if John Lynch receives an offer for Jimmy Garoppolo that’s enticing, he’s going to consider making another trade. If not, then Garoppolo can still start at quarterback for the Niners for at least another year.

With the third-overall pick, San Francisco has its eyes on Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Word on the street is the New York Jets prefer Wilson, meaning the Niners would then have their pick of Fields or Lance. Don’t count out Mac Jones, either.

