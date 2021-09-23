Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Clear Message About Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk had a promising rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers, hauling in 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns. For some reason, though, he has been pretty much invisible through the first two games of the 2021 season.

There have been several rumors stating that Aiyuk is in Kyle Shanahan’s “doghouse,” but Shanahan quickly dismissed that idea last week.

“No, it’s not a doghouse,” Shanahan said of Aiyuk. “He would’ve got his spot completely back; tweaked his hamstring before the third preseason game. Planned on rotating him; we did. and you get a big reaction to that; It’s not personal…things are a bigger deal because of fantasy football.”

Despite those comments from Shanahan, the 49ers didn’t change Aiyuk’s role in Week 2. He had just one catch for six yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was asked about Aiyuk’s lack of production so far. Garoppolo told reporters that the second-year wideout will eventually turn things around.

“I know there’s a lot of panic and things like that in the air, but if you were at practice every day consistently, and you saw what he can do, it’s really one of those things that one week it’s this guy’s game and next week, it’s another,” Garoppolo said. “That’s just kind of how the offense goes. But I think it’s truly just a matter of time.”

The 49ers could use a big game from Aiyuk this weekend, as they’ll host the Green Bay Packers in their home opener.

Aiyuk proved in 2020 that he’s capable of making something out of nothing. We’ll find out this Sunday if he’ll get an opportunity to showcase his unique skillset.