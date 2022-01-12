Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Encouraging News On Thumb Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fought through a thumb injury to play in the regular season finale. He’s planning on doing the same in the playoffs this weekend.

Garoppolo suffered a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb in Week 16. He missed the 49ers’ next game, but returned to throw for 316 yards in San Francisco’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

While Garoppolo is definitely not 100% and could need offseason surgery on the thumb, he told reporters today that the injured digit is doing “pretty well,” all things considered.

“The thumb held up pretty well,” Garoppolo said, via 49erswebzone.com. “It is what it is. It was a little sore after the game, but it’s feeling great right now.”

Garoppolo finished the 2021 regular season with 3,810 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games. He completed 68.3% of his passing attempts on the year.

San Francisco, the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, will travel to take on the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.