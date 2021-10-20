Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Encouraging Update On Injury

After missing the San Francisco 49ers‘ Week 5 contest, it looks like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to return after a bye week.

Garoppolo, who is dealing with a calf injury, practiced today and looks ready to resume his starting role. Rookie Trey Lance filled in for him in San Francisco’s 17-10 loss to Arizona in Week 5, but Lance appears unlikely to be available this week as he recovers from a knee sprain.

Thankfully, Garoppolo told reporters his leg is “feeling good” and “in the right spot” earlier today.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo on how his calf is feeling today: “Feeling good. Feel real good. Go out there, test it out a little bit, but overall feeling like it's in the right spot.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2021

In four games this season, Garoppolo has completed 66.1% of his passes for 925 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Assuming he makes it through this week without a setback and starts Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the question for the 49ers becomes who will back up the 29-year-old signal caller.

If Lance is unable to suit up, Nate Sudfeld will be recalled from the practice squad to serve as San Francisco’s No. 2. Sudfeld last played in the Philadelphia Eagles’ infamous Week 17 loss to Washington last season.

The 49ers and Colts will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night on NBC.