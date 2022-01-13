Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Honest Admission On His NFL Future

One day, Kyle Shanahan will probably turn the keys to the Ferrari over to Trey Lance. Until then, Jimmy Garoppolo will continue running the show.

Facing a must-win situation last Sunday, Garoppolo was a hero for the 49ers. Trailing 17-0, San Francisco finished the game on a 28-7 run to beat the Rams and advance to the postseason. Had the Niners failed to comeback and beat their division foe, they’d find themselves watching the playoffs from the comfort of their own homes this weekend.

Garoppolo was well aware last Sunday could have been his final game as the 49ers quarterback had they lost. In fact, the surreal realization is something the veteran quarterback has been thinking about all season.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Garoppolo said regarding his NFL future, via Pro Football Talk. “It has been in mine, really, the whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and what-not. It was a little different.”

Jimmy Garoppolo even shared a special moment with veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk ahead of the game.

Garoppolo is clearly worried about his future.

“Me and Juice had a cool moment there,” Garoppolo said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “These guys on this team, I love this team. I love the players. I love everything about it. It’s a good group to be around, a fun group. We want to keep this thing going for as long as we can now.”

Garoppolo will use that last-season mentality as fuel when the 49ers battle the Cowboys this Sunday.